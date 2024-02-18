About us

Salad Simplicity wasn't born from necessity, but from a shared frustration. We, two friends juggling busy lives in Texas, craved fresh, flavorful salads without the grocery store frenzy and meal prep marathon. We dreamt of crisp greens, vibrant veggies, and delicious toppings arriving like magic at our doorsteps, freeing us to savor life's simple pleasures.





Thus, Salad Simplicity sprouted! We transformed our passion for healthy, gourmet salads into a virtual kitchen, a haven for busy Texans in Abilene, Graham, and Brownwood. We craft creations that burst with color and flavor. From our dressings, to the endless topping possibilities, we empower you to design your own edible masterpiece.





We believe food should be more than just sustenance; it's a celebration of life, a shared experience, and a way to nourish both body and soul. Salad Simplicity isn't just about delivering salads; it's about delivering convenience, and quality to your doorstep.





So, join us on this leafy adventure! Dive into a world of personalized salads, crafted with love and delivered to you. We're here to simplify your day, one crisp bite at a time.





Happy Salading!