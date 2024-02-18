Salad Simplicity - Graham 1113 Hwy 16 South
Salads
Salads
- Make It your Own$6.99
- Classic Chicken Caesar$10.99
A timeless favorite, combining the crispness of romaine with the savory flavor of chicken and Caesar dressing.
- Mediterranean Crunch$11.49
A satisfying combination of bacon and eggs, making it a perfect choice for any meal.
- Spicy Italian Delight$11.49
For those who love a little spice, this salad mixes Italian favorites with a kick of jalapeno.
- Sweet and Savory Bacon$10.99
A perfect blend of sweet and savory, topped with bacon for a satisfying crunch.
- Tropical Chicken$10.99
A refreshing choice with a tropical twist, combining pineapple with a light raspberry vinaigrette.
- Garden Fresh$11.49
A classic garden salad, packed with fresh vegetables and complemented by the richness of ham.
- Spinach & Chicken Crunch$11.49
A fusion of East and West, this salad brings a crunchy texture with a sweet and tangy dressing.
- Veggie Delight$10.49
A vegetarian’s dream, loaded with fresh veggies and protein rich garbanzo beans.
- Sweet Heat$10.49
A tantalizing blend of sweet pineapple and spicy peppers, balanced with honey mustard dressing.
- Hearty Italian$10.49
A robust salad with the heartiness of sausage and the bold flavor of blue cheese.
- Crunchy Veggie Mix$10.99
A crunchy, healthy option with a variety of textures and a light ranch dressing.
- Classic Club$11.49
A satisfying combination of ham, bacon, and eggs, making it a perfect choice for any meal.
Spinach & Chicken Crunch
A fusion of East and West, this salad brings a crunchy texture with a sweet and tangy dressing.
Extra Dressings
Salads
Salads
- Make It your Own$6.99
- Classic Chicken Caesar$10.99
A timeless favorite, combining the crispness of romaine with the savory flavor of chicken and Caesar dressing.
- Mediterranean Crunch$11.49
A satisfying combination of bacon and eggs, making it a perfect choice for any meal.
- Spicy Italian Delight$11.49
For those who love a little spice, this salad mixes Italian favorites with a kick of jalapeno.
- Sweet and Savory Bacon$10.99
A perfect blend of sweet and savory, topped with bacon for a satisfying crunch.
- Tropical Chicken$10.99
A refreshing choice with a tropical twist, combining pineapple with a light raspberry vinaigrette.
- Garden Fresh$11.49
A classic garden salad, packed with fresh vegetables and complemented by the richness of ham.
- Spinach & Chicken Crunch$11.49
A fusion of East and West, this salad brings a crunchy texture with a sweet and tangy dressing.
- Veggie Delight$10.49
A vegetarian’s dream, loaded with fresh veggies and protein rich garbanzo beans.
- Sweet Heat$10.49
A tantalizing blend of sweet pineapple and spicy peppers, balanced with honey mustard dressing.
- Hearty Italian$10.49
A robust salad with the heartiness of sausage and the bold flavor of blue cheese.
- Crunchy Veggie Mix$10.99
A crunchy, healthy option with a variety of textures and a light ranch dressing.
- Classic Club$11.49
A satisfying combination of ham, bacon, and eggs, making it a perfect choice for any meal.